Steve Miller Band concert at York State Fair canceled

Staff report

The Steve Miller Band concert scheduled for Saturday at the York State Fair has been canceled after Miller tested positive for COVID-19.

Fair organizers announced on the fair's Facebook page Tuesday that they are looking into replacements and will post about ticket refunds as soon as possible.

The Steve Miller Band and Starship were scheduled to perform Saturday night at the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage.

The band has canceled all concerts until Aug. 22, according to www.stevemillerband.com/tour.

