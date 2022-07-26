Man killed in Dover Township crash identified

A man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dover Township on Monday has been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Justin Turrentine, 33, of Mechanicsburg, was killed when the 2016 Ford F-450 he was driving crossed into the northbound lane in the 5700 block of Harmony Grove Road around 12:21 p.m., according to the coroner’s report.

The truck hit a 2016 Freightliner dump truck that was traveling north.

Turrentine was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner. He died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the accident, the coroner’s report said.

It was not known why Turrentine crossed the center line of the road. Turrentine was operating the truck as an employee of BrightView Landscape Services, the coroner’s report said.

A passenger in the Ford, a 27-year-old man from Biglerville, Adams County, and the driver of the Freightliner, a 23-year-old man from Dover, were transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to Northern York County Regional Police, who investigated the crash..

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

