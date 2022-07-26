City of York planning annual Labor Day celebration

Plans are being made for the City of York’s annual Labor Day Celebration on Monday, Sept. 5, at Kiwanis Lake.

Scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m., the free event is sponsored by the city, and Highmark Wholecare is sponsoring the fireworks for the celebration.

A number of food vendors, product vendors and a Kids Zone by Atomic Bounce will be available for patrons as well as performances by Carman Bryant, American Wild, Smitty Bandz, Dave Wilson Band, Ching Blun and Scarlet Rose.

Vendors interested in being a part of the event can contact Diaz Woodard by email at Dwoodard@yorkcity.org or by phone at 717-849-2276. A food permit of $30 is due for all potential food vendors. The regular permit fee for the event is $75 (nonrefundable).

Kiwanis Lake is located at Parkway Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue in York City.

