Planning a trip to Gettysburg soon? These famous landmarks will be closed

Several iconic landmarks at Gettysburg National Military Park will close as part of an ongoing $13 million rehabilitation project.

Little Round Top will close to the public Tuesday, joining the already-closed Devil's Den. Both sites will be renovated to improve parking, add vegetation and address accessibility issues, according to the National Park Service.

Devil's Den, which closed back in March, will reopen in September. Little Round Top, on the other hand, will remain closed for 18 months.

"The scope of the project will reestablish, preserve and protect the features that make up this segment of the battlefield landscape," NPS announced, in a press release. "This project will also enhance the visitor experience with improved interpretive signage, new accessible trail alignments and gathering areas."

Overlaps in location closures — though an inconvenience — was hard to control due to issues with funding the improvements, the National Park Service said.

In addition to Little Round Top's closure, South Confederate, Sykes, Warren Wright avenues will also be closed to vehicles. It will remain open for visitors to walk, hike and bike, however.

The area surrounding the 20th Maine monument, too, will also be inaccessible as it is in an active construction area.

"The impact to your visit will be minimal because there is lots to see and experience," the National Park Service said. "Although a small 50-acre area around the summit of Little Round Top will be unavailable, Gettysburg National Military Park has over 6,000 acres for you to explore."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.