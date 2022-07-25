National Night Out is coming up, see what York County police have planned

York County residents will have a chance to meet their local law enforcement officers and — their neighbors, too — on National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Numerous police agencies around the county are planning activities surrounding National Night Out, which allows residents to interact with police and get to know their neighbors.

York City Police: York City residents can get out and meet their neighbors as well as law enforcement from 5 to 8 p.m. in neighborhoods all over the city.

The annual community-building event aims to strengthen the relationship between police and the community and build community camaraderie to help make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live and work, according to the department.

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils with neighbors and police, many communities host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits with emergency personnel and more.

York City Police officers along with members of the department's command staff will be visiting block parties at different locations throughout the city. York City Fire Department personnel and city officials will be visiting these locations as well. Each location will have activities, music, food and entertainment.

Register your party if you want a visit from McGruff the Crime Dog or the department’s new therapy dogs Victory and Bennie. Organizers will need to provide coordinator contact information, site location, time of event and estimated attendance.

Residents who want to close a street or reserve a park for a National Night Out party must apply for a permit. That information is available at www.yorkcity.org.

For more information about National Night Out, contact Joan Henney, the police department's community outreach coordinator, at jhenney@yorkcity.org or 717-812-8383.

Fairview Township Police Department: Fairview Township Police are planning a National Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m.at Roof Park, 599 Lewisberry Road. Participants can interact with officers and vendors, eat some food, have fun and maybe win a bicycle.

Newberry Township Police Department: The Newberry Township Police Department will have a National Night Out event starting at 6 p.m. at the BAPS Motor Speedway, 690 York Road in York Haven.

There will be free food, activities, live music, prizes, a K-9 demonstration and a fire department demonstration.

Community businesses that are interested in participating can get more information by emailing Officer Dean Bortner at dbortner@newberrypd.org.

Penn Township, Hanover Borough and West Manheim Police: Penn Township, Hanover Borough and West Manheim Police will have a National Night Out event from 6 to 8 p.m. at PetSmart, 181 Wilson Ave. in Hanover.

Toward the end of the event, there will be a bicycle raffle with up to 15 bicycles raffled off to children ages 14 and younger. No purchases are necessary. You must be present to win. There will be free food, games, entertainment and the opportunity to interact with law enforcement, fire department, EMS and fire police members.

Vendors wishing to participate should email Officer Brian Wheeler at bwheeler@pennpolice.com.

Springettsbury Township Police: Springettsbury Township Police will have a National Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Springettsbury Park near Pavilion 2. The event will take place rain or shine.

There will be free food, drinks and activities.

West Manchester Township Police: West Manchester Township Police will have its National Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sunset Lane Park, 2458 Sunset Lane.

There will be free food, fun and games. Residents are encouraged to bring the family out and meet neighbors and the police department.

West York Borough Police: West York Borough Police will host its annual National Night Out block party from 5 to 9 p.m. at the intersection of West King Street and Overbrook Avenue.

There will be music, food, agency booths, a bounce house and more.

York County Regional Police: York County Regional Police and Dallastown borough will have their 12th annual National Night Out event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Dallastown Community Park, 50 S. School Place.

Residents can meet their local police, EMS workers and firefighters during the free event. There will also be activities, crime prevention information and entertainment.

There will be a police motorcycle demonstrations and a firefighter competition along with food, Passport game, waterslides, face painting and a foam pit. Critter Connections will have reptiles and small animals available to see as well.

Anyone interested in participating can contact Sgt. Montgomery at pmontgomery@ycrpd.org for more information.

Northern York County Regional Police: Northern York County Regional Police and the municipalities they cover will host their 11th National Night Out Celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Union Fire and Hose Co., 30 E. Canal St. in Dover.

Everything at the event is free of charge and is open to anyone living in Conewago Township, Dover borough, Dover Township, Franklin Township, Heidelberg Township, Jackson Township, Manchester Township, Manheim Township, North Codorus Township, North York and Paradise Township.

This year's event will include a community cookout and a free concert. Officers and staff will be preparing and serving hamburgers and hot dogs, and additional food and snacks will be added as sponsors and vendors are confirmed.

Local country singer Corina Rose will be performing on the bandstand. Bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the music.

Businesses and organizations are welcome to set up displays and booths at the event. In keeping with the free National Night Out events, no sales can occur at the venue.

Organizations or businesses that want to set up a booth should contact Lt. John Migatulski or Diane Wales at 717-292-0542.

Lower Windsor Township Police: Lower Windsor Township Police will have a National Night Out event starting at 5:30 p.m. at Rexroth Park, 1910 Prayer Mission Road in Windsor.

Join police, firefighters and other organizations for a celebratory evening. There will be K-9 visits from York County Sheriff’s Office along with South Central PA Search & Rescue, fire trucks, police vehicles, Canadochly Ambulance, free hot dogs and drinks, crime prevention information and representatives from state Rep. Stan Saylor’s office, Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Lower Windsor Township dump trucks, Lake Clarke River Rescue and Eastern York Recreation Authority. The Lower Windsor Township Historical Society will have the Martinsville School House open and ready for tours.

Hellam Township Police: Hellam Township Police will be hosting their National Night Out Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hellam Township Municipal Complex, 45 Walnut Springs Road.

There will be live music, a reptile and critter show, a bounce house, face painting, kid activities, food vendors, free giveaways and more.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

