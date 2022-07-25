Mega Millions jackpot soars to $790 million: When's the next lottery drawing?

Leada Gore

The Mega Million jackpot just keeps growing.

The estimated prize for the next drawing on Tuesday, July 26th is $790 million, or a $464.4 million cash payout. The jackpot rolled over again after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night: the white balls 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 16.

The drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET ( 10 p.m. CT). You can go here to see where to get a ticket and to see the winning number once the drawing takes place.

There have only been three lottery jackpots ever won – in any game – at a higher level than the $790 million prize. Two were Mega Million jackpots – $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018, and $1.050 billion won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021. The current world record lottery prize is a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on Jan. 13, 2016.

While there were no mega winners at the last drawing, more than 3 million winning tickets at all prize levels were sold. Four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize. Three of them are worth $3 million each because they included the optional Megaplier (a $1 extra purchase available in most states), which was 3X Friday night; they were sold in Delaware, New Jersey and New York. The remaining Match 5 winning ticket, worth $1 million, was sold in Virginia.

For matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball in the July 22 drawing, 105 tickets win the game’s third prize. Sixteen of those are worth $30,000 each because they also included the optional Megaplier. The other 89 third-prize tickets win $10,000 each.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year. In addition to the most recent Tennessee win at $15 million on April 15, jackpots were won in California ($426 million on Jan. 28), New York ($128 million on March 8) and Minnesota ($110 million on April 12.)