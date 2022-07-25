Man killed, two injured in Dover Township crash

Staff report

A man was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dover Township on Monday, police said.

Northern Regional Police were called to the scene of a crash in the 5700 block of Harmony Grove Road at 12:21 p.m. Monday, police said in a news release.

A 33-year-old man from Mechanicsburg was driving a 2016 Ford F-450 south on Harmony Grove Road and crossed into the northbound lane of travel, police said. The truck hit a 2016 Freightliner dump truck that was traveling north.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead by a representative of the York County Coroner's Office, police said. His name was not released immediately.

A passenger in the Ford, a 27-year-old man from Biglerville, Adams County, and the driver of the Freightliner, a 23-year-old man from Dover, were transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.

