Man dies after construction equipment rolled onto him: coroner

A Peach Bottom Township man died Sunday when a piece of construction equipment toppled onto him.

The 35-year-old man was apparently operating a skid loader on his property in the 200 block of Gemmill Road when it rolled over onto him. He died at the scene, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner's office personnel were called to the scene around 11:15 a.m. They don’t know when the crash occurred or how long the man was trapped, according to the office's release on the death.

The man died of blunt force trauma and his death was ruled accidental, the release shows. The office has not yet released the man’s name as staff works to notify his family members.

The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the incident.

