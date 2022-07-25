Learn about astronomy, telescopes at free event at Rudy County Park observatory

Stargazers can learn about how to look into the heavens as the York County Astronomical Society will present programs on solar and radio astronomy and a telescope clinic.

The free public event Saturday, Aug. 20, will be at the Astronomical Society’s observatory at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road in East Manchester Township.

The program on solar and radio astronomy will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the telescope clinic will take place from 1 to 2 p.m.

Radio astronomy is the study of unseen radiated energy in the electromagnetic spectrum below visible light. Society member Kerry Smith will be presenting the radio astronomy portion of the event as well as giving attendees a peek into the future of the Society’s radio astronomy endeavors.

Attendees will also be able to view the sun through the society’s solar telescope, as well as view it remotely on a TV screen that will be hooked up to a telescope.

The society also will offer a program on How to Buy an Astronomical Telescope. Society members will offer information and advice regarding how to buy your first optical astronomical telescope. This presentation will begin at 1 p.m.

If you have a telescope and are unsure how to use it, bring it to the observatory and society members will be able to help.

If it is clear, all activities will occur as scheduled. If it is completely cloudy or raining, the indoor astronomical presentation will occur as scheduled. In the event of extreme weather, call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation, or visit the society’s Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society (YCAS).

