Coroner ID's man killed when equipment rolled over on him

Staff report

The York County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died Sunday when a piece of equipment toppled onto him.

Gregory Henn, 35, was apparently operating a skid loader on his property in the 200 block of Gemmill Road in Peach Bottom Township when the machinery rolled over onto him, according to the coroner's office report.

He died at the scene, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner's office personnel were called to the scene around 11:15 a.m. They don’t know when the crash occurred or how long the man was trapped, according to the office's release on the death.

The man died of blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled accidental, the release said. There will not be an autopsy, but routine toxicology tests will be run.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the incident.

