'It's terrible': York State Fair sizzles in the heat

While large families clutched lemonade and stuffed plush toys on the midway of the York State Fair, one couple ate pulled pork sandwiches in the comfort of a cooling tent.

Brenda and Bryan Motter, of Spring Grove, are fair veterans — not letting the heat stop them from having a good time.

"It's fun because we get to see a lot of former students and people that we worked with," Brenda Motter said. "Everybody is very friendly and it's like a down-home feeling. That's what I like."

The pair, both teachers, have been attending the York State Fair for as long as they can remember. They planned on attending Sunday night's grandstand concert featuring Christian pop duo For King & Country.

The Motters arrived at the fair early in the afternoon and planned on staying until the concert closed. Though the intense heat wave could be rough to endure, the couple had methods for staying cool.

Drinking plenty of water and resting at the fair's indoor cooling stations, mainly, have been important for fighting the heat, they said.

Additionally, Brenda Motter brought along a tiny squirt bottle filled with water to use as a personal mister.

Although the recent shift to holding the fair in July instead of September has upset many fans, Bryan Motter offered a different perspective.

"Since I'm a teacher, now I'm off more," he said. "So, it gives us more options as to when to go — so that's nice."

Though the Motters found ways to stay cool, fair booth workers felt the July heat was far too intense and affected turnout.

Glo Green, a carnival games booth worker, said Sunday was the worst so far in terms of heat.

"It's terrible," Green said.

Green has been cooling off with plenty of water, ice and breaks — in between tending to guests who come by her game booth.

Collette Franco, on the other hand, had not had one customer come by her face painting booth as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

Though Franco said the heat does not bother her, she thinks it may be keeping new visitors — primarily kids — from attending.

Additionally, she said the layout of the York State Fair, with carnival games and rides on either side, means fewer people were walking through the midway to see all of the shops and booths.

"Usually it picks up by 5 p.m. — but this year it's barely," Franco said. "Maybe I might get a customer by 7 p.m. — that's a bit scary."

The opening weekend of the York State Fair was accompanied by a heat wave. Temperatures Sunday afternoon averaged 95 degrees, with a RealFeel temperature of 103 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly to the mid-80s starting Monday.

