'He's a doll': 1970s heartthrob Erik Estrada touches hearts of York State Fair attendees

Sue Whitmer knew she had to meet 1970s heartthrob Erik Estrada from the moment she knew he would be at the York State Fair.

Though she didn't grow up in a time when many women fawned over the "CHiPS" star, her mother did.

Whitmer's mother died five years ago — so getting to hug Estrada at the York State Fair on Sunday felt all too special and personal for the York City resident.

"My mom watched (Estrada) her entire life," Whitmer said. "To meet him was like my connection to my mom again."

Many had the chance to meet Estrada, who served as the York State Fair grand marshal in the Salute to Heroes Parade on Sunday.

As firetrucks and police cars rounded the corner on the midway, older adults cheered and waved to Estrada when he passed.

Personal meet-and-greets were also available — and Whitmer knew she had to meet him once she found out he would be at the fair.

"I had to go and get a guy that I called 'Dad' a photo," Whitmer said. "He's a doll."

The hug wasn't Whitmer's first interaction with Estrada during the fair. The television star stopped by her organization's booth over in Heroes Hall.

Her organization, The Legendary Hope, formed last year and is a nonprofit focusing on helping families and veterans.

"(Estrada) stopped over and we gave him a shirt yesterday," Whitmer said. "He absolutely loved it."

