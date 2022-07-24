Coroner called to scene in southern York County

Staff report

The York County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene of a special rescue in southern York County, according to York County 911.

The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday for a special rescue needed in the 100 block of Gemmill Road in Peach Bottom Township, according to the 911 webcad.

Check back later for more information.

More:Heroes and heat are the stars at the York State Fair on Sunday; check out the deals

More:Teen dies from injuries sustained in wreck at sharp S curve: coroner

More:Man guilty of murder in fatal York City shooting, jury decides

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.