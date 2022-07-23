York County Sheriff's Office giving demos, freebies at York State Fair

The York County Sheriff’s Office will be giving demonstrations and handing out free items daily during the York State Fair.

Office employees will be offering free child IDs, medical IDs and gun locks, as well as providing K-9 demonstrations. There will also be a patrol car on display.

The sheriff’s office will be set up in Memorial Hall from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. through the final day of the fair on July 31.

Fairgoers also can purchase K-9 gear available to support the K-9 Unit and community-related programs. K-9’s will be on hand to meet during the entire fair.

A car seat checkup event will take place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Friday. Pre-registration is required. You can register online here. Space is limited. Registrants will get free admission and parking for everyone in the vehicle and a free gift.

