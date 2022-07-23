Relief from the heat is on the horizon. Here's what's in store

After a scorcher of a weekend, the chance for showers in York County to start the work week goes up, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Highs in the 90s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s predicted high of 94 and Sunday’s 95-degree day would make for hottest days this season for the area.

Sunday’s heat index temperature, when a relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature, is predicted to be as high as 100. Low temps will be 73 Saturday and 77 on Sunday.

Monday brings a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms with at least a 30% chance of precipitation everyday the rest of the week.

Here’s what the National Weather Service says is in store for York County for the rest of the week:

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible during thunderstorms.

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible during thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

