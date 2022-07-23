Narcan distribution site moves York City Hall starting Tuesday
The site of the monthly Narcan distribution in York City will move to the front of City Hall starting Tuesday.
The distribution of the life-saving overdose reversal medication will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. York City Hall is located at 101 S. George St.
The York City Bureau of Health, York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission and the York Opioid Collaborative have been collaborating to distribute Narcan, a brand name for the drug naloxone, on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
The distribution previously was held at the Albert S. Weyer Health Center on West Philadelphia Street.
Individuals can pick up Narcan in front of City Hall and receive a brief training session on how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose.
If you are a Pennsylvania resident, you may also receive free naloxone by mail. Click here for more information.
