Expect delays as Tyler Run Road resurfacing begins Monday

Motorists can expect delays when a resurfacing project on Tyler Run Road in York Township begins Monday.

The work will be done on Tyler Run Road from Powder Mill Road to Queen Street. There will be lane restrictions in place during daylight hours, with flaggers providing traffic control, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The $1.4 million project is being done by Kinsley Construction, Inc. of York City and is expected to be completed by Nov. 22.

