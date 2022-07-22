York City residents can get parking permits during fair

York City provides parking permits for residents who live on designated blocks and streets during the York State Fair, which runs through July 31.

Those who live in that area and want to park their cars on the street must have a permit properly displayed during the fair to avoid receiving a parking fine. There is a limit of three permits for each household. Please bring proof of residency and registration cards for each vehicle needing a permit.

The designated fair permit parking area includes: 600, 700, 800, 900 Linden Avenue; 600, 700, 800, 900 Madison Avenue; 600, 700, 800 Maryland Avenue; 600, 700, 800 Pennsylvania Avenue; 600, 700, 800 Florida Avenue; 300, 400, 500, 600, 700 N Hawthorne Street; 600, 700, 800 Texas Avenue; 700 West Philadelphia Street; 800 Fern Place; 200 Smyser Alley; 200 N Richland Avenue; 900 Clayton Avenue; 800 Delaware Avenue; 1000 block of West King Street; 1000 block of West Poplar Street; 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700 N. Belvidere Avenue; 1st, 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700 Carlisle Ave.

More:York State Fair discounts and promotions: Make the most of your visit

More:Set up is underway for York State Fair

Each permit is valid within a block of the holder’s residence. Parking outside of your immediate area could result in a fine.

Motorcycles also must be permitted and should be parked on the street and not on the sidewalk.

Street sweeping in the residential fair parking area will be suspended during the fair.

All normal parking laws remain in effect. The parking permit does not give permission to park illegally.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Permits will be distributed from the Treasurer’s Office in City Hall, located at 101 S. George St., weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and from the Police Department (located at 50 W. King St.) weekdays from 4 to 10 p.m.

Residents or non-residents requesting a visitor’s permit or who may have other questions must contact Assistant Parking Manager Mary Shoff-Scott at 717-849-2230.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.