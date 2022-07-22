Searching for Wilder: Dog's owner still has hope of finding stolen pet

It’s been two months since Sam Fullam's best friend Wilder was stolen out of her life.

Even with the amount of time that has passed, Fullam still hasn’t given up hope of finding her beloved 5-year-old border collie mix and has continued to search.

She isn’t ready to pinpoint a time when that search will come to an end.

“It’s so hard. People lose pets every day to old age and other things and with that there is some closure,” Fullam said. “And this is just so hard because any time somebody texts me or calls me and says ‘I saw a dog’ that had one similarity to Wilder, I can’t just not (search). That’s like my kid. I can’t just ignore it. I have to go look. It is very emotionally exhausting and draining.”

She has been working with some professional dog trackers from the York area who have been helping her when a lead comes along.

“They do a ton of tracking for local shelters and stuff,” Fullam said. “Regardless of whether or not they are actually out there looking for Wilder, they are out there responding to dogs (that) have been out there running. That brings me a little bit of comfort as well.”

The dog trackers, she said, will investigate sightings, talk with private property owners to get permission to search, set up feeding stations to coax dogs out of hiding and even do searches at night. They sometimes will set out traps, if feeding stations have evidence of being used. Unfortunately, Fullam said, none the of the feeding stations have resulted in a Wilder sighting.

The search for the dog has taken Fullam from York County to Philadelphia and points in between since her Audi Q5 with Wilder inside was stolen in Continental Square in York City as she ran a quick errand. The car was recovered in May in Philadelphia with no sign of Wilder.

Fullam found out recently that the man who was arrested in her stolen car had charges against him dropped, and he was released.

“I was just told they wouldn’t be rescheduling and that the charges were dropped and that was the extent of what I was told,” she said.

The search for Wilder has led to numerous flyers being distributed and posted, a Facebook group being started, a billboard posted with his information, and T-shirts and car magnets with his information on it being distributed in an effort to find someone who may have him or may have seen him.

“There are definitely people still flyering and I am still going out and flyering and searching and we’re working with professional dog trackers,” Fullam said, “so we still have all of that going on in the background. But it’s really, really tough when we don’t have any idea of the area that he’s in or any sightings to go off of, so we’re just kind of running on empty right now.”

Even with all of the efforts made by numerous people, including Fullam, the last credible sighting of Wilder came more than a month ago on a security video in Windsor.

“I really do appreciate just having that large community of people who are keeping their eyes out. It gives me a little more peace of mind. If he is somewhere, I know a bunch of people are looking for him,” she said.

Will there ever be a time when she stops looking?

“I don’t know. It’s really tough because he is my best friend,” Fullam said. “A single woman who has spent so much time with my dog, he was always the guy who was always there for me. At this point, I am no longer spending 24 hours a day, seven days a week looking and flyering. That was what I was doing for the first month and a half and that was emotionally exhausting.”

Fullam does have some comfort in a sibling of Wilder that came to live with her in February, but isn’t sure there will be another dog that will fill Wilder’s shoes.

“I’m just hoping, best-case scenario, that somebody who maybe doesn’t have social media or hasn’t seen a flyer, found him and took him in,” she said. “To me, that would be great. That would mean he’s not out in the heat. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

If you have information as to where Wilder might be, go to the "Find Wilder" group on Facebook

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.