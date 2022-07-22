Man guilty of murder in fatal York City shooting, jury decides

A York County jury found a man guilty of killing another man in a hail of gunfire last year.

Tyrell Dotson, 34, was convicted of counts of first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, firing into an occupied structure and reckless endangerment after the jury reached its verdict at trial Friday, according to court records.

Prosecutors said Dotson fired a gun 16 times into the back of a car driven by Willmar Santos-Batista, killing him, the night of June 20, 2021.

Santos-Batista had stopped on West Mason Avenue near South West Street in York City to talk to a woman, identified as Dotson’s former co-defendant Kimberly Metz. As she walked up to his car, prosecutors said Dotson ran up from behind and opened fire.

Prosecutors said Santos-Batista then drove forward and struck a telephone pole near Lincoln Charter School while Dotson and Metz fled. Santos-Batista died hours later from multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the bullets also pierced the window of a nearby house and nearly struck a man inside, prosecutors alleged.

Dotson’s trial began Tuesday in the York County Court of Common Pleas and ran about three days. With the verdict, he’s scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 26, court records show.

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic sentence of life in prison under Pennsylvania state law.

Meanwhile, Metz, 32, pleaded no contest to a count of hindering apprehension on July 14 shortly after her case was severed from Dotson’s.

She’s scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 8. However, she allegedly slipped a home monitoring system and fled after making the plea. A warrant was issued, and her $25,000 bail was revoked, court records show.

Metz has not been apprehended as of Friday afternoon, according to court records.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.