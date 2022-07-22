Argument after a wedding leaves one brother dead as the other faces trial

Logan Cutchall wasn’t acting himself, according to a friend who witnessed an argument that turned deadly after a wedding one night this June.

By the end of the night, 22-year-old Logan would be dead and his brother, 25-year-old Nate Cutchall, would face a felony homicide charge in the death of his little brother.

“Everybody’s lives were threatened that night,” Collin Byorick, a friend of the brothers, testified late Thursday.

According to Byorick's account, Logan reportedly pulled a gun during an argument as he drove from the wedding. Later, Logan threatened people at his home with a gun. The situation seemed to escalate when Nate came out of a bedroom with a gun of his own, leading to a violent confrontation.

A couple shots were heard, the witness said, and the 22-year-old Logan was next seen lying on the floor while Nate stood in the kitchen still holding his gun.

District Court Judge James Morgan decided to advance the case into the York County Common Pleas system after witness testimony was given during a preliminary hearing.

Byorick was the only witness called by the prosecution to testify at the hearing. About four or five others in the courtroom were asked to leave since they were also listed as witnesses.

More:'I was terrified': Longtime activist allegedly brandished gun at neighbors

More:Man admits role in botched robbery, attempted homicide charge dismissed

More:Can you identify this York City robbery suspect?

The confrontation escalated after guests, including the Cutchall brothers and friends, left a wedding on June 18. Logan drove, with Nate sitting behind him and with three other people in the car, according to the criminal complaint filed by York City Police, citing witnesses.

The brothers argued, Logan allegedly pulled a gun and Nate grabbed it out of his hand and unloaded it. Logan then kicked everybody out of the car and drove off, according to the complaint.

Stranded, the group called Byorick, police said. He picked them up and drove them to the apartment house in the 600 block of Linden Avenue where the Cutchalls lived with another friend. Byorick had also lived there up until about the beginning of June, he said.

When he went inside at about 11:30 p.m., he said he saw Logan pointing a gun at the half-dozen or so people inside.

“Logan was screaming at everyone and threatening to kill them,” he said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Under cross-examination, Byorick said everyone drank at the wedding, and he agreed that Logan was belligerent — not acting like himself.

Attorneys for both the defense and the prosecution noted that Logan had cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time. The York County Coroner couldn't immediately be reached Friday to confirm the attorneys' statements.

Byorick indicated he and others ended up in a hallway area where a wall blocked his view of the living area. Nate, he said, came out of a bedroom armed during the situation.

“He was walking out and had a gun in his hand,” he said.

The brothers argued, and Nate tried to calm Logan down, Byorick said, adding he saw Nate lift his gun but didn’t exactly point it at his brother.

Byorick said he didn’t see what happened next since he was blocked by the hallway wall, including whether the two physically fought. But he soon heard at least a couple gunshots.

He went back into the living area and saw Nate standing in the kitchen holding a gun. Logan was on the ground on the other side of the kitchen island.

“You could tell he’s been shot. Let’s put it that way,” he said.

He also noticed Nate had been shot in the foot and had a graze on his arm.

More:York County's new policing tool can read a license plate from 1,000 feet

More:11-year-old Spring Garden boy leads toy drive so 'other kids have more options'

More:Central York school board member faces criticism after arrest

Byorick told Nate to drop his gun. He then grabbed the brothers’ weapons off the floor to get them away from everyone else, he said. He took the guns outside, unloaded them and left them on the front porch.

During his testimony, Byorick also said Nate tried to pick bullet shell casings off the floor, but he pushed him away to stop him.

“What was done was done,” he said.

Byorick said he couldn’t remember if he told Nate to leave the house. But Nate did leave at some point after the shooting, he said.

Investigators found him the next day in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue. He was taken to the police department, and then to a local hospital to have his foot treated. Nate declined to speak to police at the time, according to the criminal complaint.

York City Police Detective Timothy Shermeyer testified Logan died after he was shot twice — once in the chest, and once when a bullet went through his left arm, pierced his side and came out of his back.

He acknowledged under cross examination that none of the witnesses in the investigation saw the shooting go down.

Nate Cutchall’s attorney, George Margetas, asked to call one of the sequestered witnesses at the district court, but was denied by Judge Morgan.

He wanted to challenge whether Nate intended to kill Logan. He argued the York County District Attorney’s Office didn’t meet the hearing’s standards for making the homicide case, pointing out that nobody saw the shooting.

Attorney Kadin Brown, with the York County District Attorney’s Office, disagreed. He said witnesses saw Nate grab a gun, carry a gun and point it at Logan. He also argued the preliminary hearing didn’t need further testimony, that a common pleas court is where evidence can be contradicted.

The judge ultimately denied hearing more witness testimony.

After the hearing, Margetas acknowledged that a defense attorney calling witnesses during a preliminary hearing is unusual — but in this case he felt justified.

“This is a very unusual case in how things are playing out, and I thought it was appropriate in this case,” Margetas said.

He said doesn’t have all the evidence from the investigation yet, as far as what prompted the shooting.

“There’s grounds for defense of others, right off the bat,” Margetas said. “I’ll let the rest of it speak for itself as the evidence comes out.”

With the case now bound for the common pleas system, Nate Cutchall is scheduled to appear for a formal arraignment in Judge Harry Ness’ court on Aug. 19, court records show. He remains jailed at the York County Prison without bail.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.