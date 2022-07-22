11-year-old Spring Garden boy leads toy drive so 'other kids have more options'

Jameson Shanabrough is no stranger to hospitals.

At the age of 2, Jameson was hospitalized after a dog attack. And again, in 2019, Jameson was a frequent guest at Penn State Health Children's Hospital visiting his sick cousin.

While hospitals can undoubtedly be a scary and lonely place for children, 11-year-old Jameson remembers one thing: the toys.

"I remember there was a cart that would come around, and the nurse would let us pick out different toys we wanted," Jameson said, recalling his time hospitalized. "It just lifted our spirits."

As the toys helped him cope through the incident, Jameson now hopes to help other children find strength while at the hospital. Each year on his birthday, he organizes a toy drive and donates thousands of toys to an area children's medical hospital.

This year, Jameson is donating toys to Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Mechanicsville. Last year, he donated over 4,000 toys for St. Christopher Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.

His father, Chris, remembers feeling shocked when his 7-year-old son wanted to donate toys to celebrate his birthday.

"He told us, 'I want to give donations instead of birthday presents,'" Chris Shanabrough said. "The gesture was kind of shocking for a kid."

Jameson, along with his parents Chris and Nikke, operate several gift registries through Amazon and Target. Since all donations to hospitals need to come new and unopened, the registry method was a perfect fit for those seeking to donate to Jameson's cause.

Interested individuals can catch up on the mission or learn about donating by visiting the "Jameson's Wish" Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jamesonswish/. Links to the individual gift registries can be found here.

All toys purchased through the registry links will be shipped to Jameson's house in Spring Garden Township. Monetary donations will go toward purchasing additional toys and craft supplies.

This year's toy drive will finish July 31 with a delivery in August.

Toys are crucial for children who stay in the hospital, according to Jameson. In the midst of testing and treatment, a small gift or toy can make all the difference.

Jameson and his cousin often enjoyed Bingo and other games, with staff members at Penn State Children's Hospital organizing these events. With nurses calling aloud Bingo numbers on the intercom, children in the hospital would receive toys and other prizes.

"They were really fun because I got to play when I visited my cousin," Jameson said. "I just knew that a lot of other kids could have fun with it too. And I also wanted the other kids have more options of toys and more fun."

Since starting his toy drive in 2019, Jameson has donated more than 6,000 toys to three different children's hospitals. The first year Jameson started doing a donation drive, he collected items for the York SPCA.

"I am grateful that he's so willing to give back and think of other people," Chris Shanabrough said. "We live in very uncertain times and having a kids so steadfast on doing this annually and looking forward to it and looking forward to a potential new hospital and new goals is reassuring."

