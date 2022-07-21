For Stewartstown Railroad's first female engineer, a childhood dream realized

When a child first sees the gleam of a locomotive engine and hears the shriek of a train whistle, the excitement sets in.

Most outgrow the fascination. They move on to firetrucks or dinosaurs or boy bands.

For Jennifer Krieg, however, the allure of the train never faded.

“If you have a dream — go for it,” she said. "You’ve got one life — go for it. Don't look back and ride it out.”

That dream led her to become the first female locomotive engineer in the Stewartstown Railroad Co.'s 138-year history. For Krieg, 43, of Lenoxville in Susquehanna County, the dream was realized decades after the initial fascination.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Krieg played with model trains as a child. She grew up on a farm, played with trucks and collected model trains she still owns. To this day, when she comes across a new train, she immediately researches its history.

As an adult, she put the dream on the back burner for a while so she could raise her children. Now they are grown, and she has time.

“Now that they are adults, I started living for myself and followed my dream,” she said.

Krieg volunteered at other places before seeing a posting from Stewartstown Railroad looking for volunteers. She started volunteering at the end of February and in early March 2021, driving three hours each way. She started on track work, growing to learn more about the engines and how to care for them.

Krieg kept going because Stewartstown is a family-oriented railroad, the volunteers share the same passion for trains and seeing the children's smiles.

The volunteers suggested she apply to Reading Blue Mountain & Northern Railroad, as well. This railroad hired her in September. There she helps out multiple departments- the steam engine crews, paint crews, restoration and bridge repairs. Krieg helps clean the engines and occasionally gets lucky enough to help on the moving trains.

More:From farm to your table: Nonprofit aims to improve York City food access

More:Supreme Court ruling could open the door to more religion in York County schools

More:Central York school board member faces criticism after arrest

Around May last year, the Stewartstown foreman, Jim Hogan, suggested she take some classes to expand her knowledge and become a locomotive engineer. Krieg jumped on the opportunity.

After hundreds of hours of training and operating the train under supervision, she completed the course and become Stewartstown's first female locomotive engineer on June 5. The railroad announced it two days later on Facebook, notifying followers that history had been made.

Krieg thought it was kind of cool to make history and is honored to be a trailblazer. She said it’s worth it if it provides young women with another strong role model. She credits the volunteers she worked with for encouraging her to get to this point.

She also wants people to know that if she can follow her dream after taking a break to raise her children, they can do it, too.

The hardest part of driving the train was pulling out and parking. The rest of it is knowing the track, the curves and the hills. Krieg said the engineers need to listen with their ears and seats for vibrations.

As much as she loves trains, whistles and horns, Krieg also enjoys the smiles as the youngest passengers experience the same joy she does.

“Knowing that we at Stewartstown maybe made that kid’s first train ride wonderful — something they’ll never forget,” she said.

Krieg said if her other company offers her an opportunity to be an engineer, she would love it, but she believes it is a long time down the road.

Her first solo ride is still unscheduled. It might be Aug. 20 when Stewartstown will do superhero-themed rides or Sept. 11. Either way, she's excited for the day.

“I’m looking forward to it,” she said, explaining her focus was to get in there and get the job done. After it's done, then she will celebrate.

She added that it will be an honor to give back to the railroad for what they have given her.

For anyone riding on her train soon, she said if they like the sound of the engine, they should sit in the open-air car. For a more relaxing ride, they should sit in the coach. If they want to see the train wind behind them, go to the cupola.

For her — it's the engine.

“Whether I’m fireman or I’m engineer, it’s always a pleasure to be up in the cab,” she said.

For more information about the railroad, go to stewartstownrailroadco.com or call 717-746-4998. Train rides are offered on certain weekends throughout the year, such as Easter, Christmas or fall-themed rides. Upcoming rides include a lunch trip in July and a superhero costume event in August.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.