Man admits role in botched robbery, attempted homicide charge dismissed

An attempted homicide charge was dropped against a Red Lion man as he admitted to his role in an attempted burglary where a gun was fired.

Grayson B. Frey, 22, pleaded guilty in the case during a July 13 hearing in a York County common pleas court.

He and three others were accused of trying to break into a home along the first block of West Howard Street in West Lion on Sept. 12, 2021. During the attempt, a passerby in a truck saw them at the house, and the four fled in Frey’s car.

The witness followed them, and police said a member of the group fired a gun at the truck around the 200 block of Springwood Road in York Township.

More:'I was terrified': Longtime activist allegedly brandished gun at neighbors

More:Fugitive wanted in Springettsbury Township shooting captured

More:Two men injured, one seriously, in York City shooting

Frey was later kicked out of his car by the rest of the group, and then they took it and drove off, according to police. He was arrested some time after reporting the carjacking. The investigation then led to the arrests of the other three suspects.

He was initially charged with felony counts attempted homicide and conspiring to a burglary, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

During the recent court hearing, he pleaded to the reckless endangerment charge, and the York County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the other counts under the legal term “nolle prosequi,” court documents show.

Judge Maria Musti Cook sentenced Frey to a term of time served to 23 months at the York County Prison as part of the plea agreement. He was given 33 days credit for time already served, court records show.

Of Frey’s three co-defendants in the case, Dane M. Brooks, 19, pleaded guilty June 27 to felony counts of aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license. Charges of attempted homicide and attempted burglary were dropped. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 8, court records show.

Jesus Martinez, 18, of Windsor Township, and Darren E. McMillan, 16, of York City, were initially charged as adults with counts that included attempted homicide and attempted burglary last year — Martinez was 17 years old at the time. Their cases were since apparently transferred back to Juvenile Court, according to the D.A.’s office.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.