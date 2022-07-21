'Like an ancient plague': PennDOT scraps part of plan to reduce annual mayfly swarms

Part of a plan to reduce the summertime swarms of mayflies on the bridge connecting Wrightsville and Columbia has been scrapped over disagreements, according to PennDOT.

The insects have had an "unforeseen effect" since 2014, when new lighting was installed on the Veterans Memorial Bridge, causing poor visibility and dangerous driving conditions that resulted in crashes and the temporary closure of the span.

Local officials have taken to turning off all lighting during the annual mayfly season, which typically begins in July.

"Shutting off the bridge lights during mayfly season helped reduce swarms, but also limited visibility for motorists and pedestrians on the bridge," according to a PennDOT report. "It clearly was not an ideal solution."

A 2020 study by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which noted the mayflies "swarmed the bridge like an ancient plague," made several recommendations to curb the insect population, including the installation of additional lighting beneath the bridge.

The simple idea was that the mayflies would be attracted to the lower lights rather than the lights on the deck.

However, Wrightsville Borough Council President Eric White said he learned recently that aspect of the plan has been dropped.

"They have been officially removed from the scope of the project," an email White received from Columbia Borough Manager Mark Stivers reads. "There will be an upgrade to the above deck lights that will allow the light intensity to be adjusted during the summer months to minimize the impact of the mayflies."

PennDOT, too, confirmed the under-bridge lighting was scrapped.

"All three municipalities ultimately declined to extend the current agreement maintenance responsibilities to include the proposed addition of under bridge lighting," PennDOT spokesperson David Thompson said in an email. "For this primary reason, the Department has removed the proposed under-bridge lighting component from the project."

Stivers did not respond to inquiries seeking comment on the maintenance responsibility agreement.

Though PennDOT owns the bridge, the agreement gave Columbia the responsibility for its lighting and maintenance, with Wrightsville and West Hempfield Township signing the agreement acknowledging that fact, Thompson said. Columbia and the township are in Lancaster; Wrightsville is in York County.

Under the agreement, PennDOT would cover the first $10,500 in energy and maintenance costs and 50% of any costs thereafter — with Columbia responsible for the other 50% of costs, he added.

"None of the municipalities were willing to extend this agreement to include the under-bridge lighting," Thompson said via email.

White called PennDOT's suggestion "ridiculous."

"PennDOT's suggested premise is that somehow we are responsible for the maintenance of their bridge," White said. "Then they make a fuss because we don't agree with this manifested premise that somehow we should pay. They then use that as the 'excuse' to not follow the recommendations of their own study."

While the under-light portion of the bridge project will no longer happen, PennDOT will continue with upgrading above deck lights to allow light intensity to be adjusted during the summer months.

