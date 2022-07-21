Heat wave prompts advisory, public health warnings for York County

York County will be under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday amid a nationwide heat wave that has prompted alerts across at least 28 states.

Heat index values in excess of 100 degrees are expected, according to the National Weather Service. The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illness to occur.

According to the advisory, excessive heat can be life threatening among those who are most at-risk in such conditions such as children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

More:York State Fair opens Friday: What you need to know about parking, prices and more

More:York State Fair discounts and promotions: Make the most of your visit

More:How will York County be using $1.6M in elections funding?

To counteract the effects of the heat, the NWS advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun and staying in an air-conditioned room.

The NWS also advises checking up on relatives and neighbors, especially those in those vulnerable populations. Also, provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

If you work or spend time outside, the NWS advises that youreschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.

More:'I was terrified': Longtime activist allegedly brandished gun at neighbors

More:Helfrich speaks about gun violence in York City

Here's the National Weather Service's forecast for the next few days:

Thursday - A slight chance of showers between 8am and 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday - Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Friday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday - Sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Sunday - Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night - A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.