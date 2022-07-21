Can you identify this York City robbery suspect?

York City Police are seeking the public's assistance to identify a suspect in the July 15 robbery of the Brewer's Outlet liquor store.

During the robbery of the store, located in the 400 block of E. Philadelphia Street, the suspect demanded an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving, according to police.

Any assistance from the public in solving this case is greatly appreciated, police said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip to the York City Police through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com You can also send an e-mail to Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or through the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

You can also contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

