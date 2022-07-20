York State Fair discounts and promotions: Make the most of your visit

The York State Fair is officially back for another 10 days of fun rides, funnel cake and furry critters.

York County's premiere summertime fair, scheduled from July 22 through July 31, will feature a wide variety of events and attractions. Like most years, the fair is offering special discounts and promotions during its run.

Here are the daily promotions being offered:

Sunday: Free admission will be offered to all firefighters, police, EMS, veterans, active duty military and health care personnel — plus one guest — with proper identification.

Monday: PeoplesBank Dollar Day will return with admission on Saturday only costing $1 per person. Strates Show rides also will cost $1.

Tuesday: Free admission will be offered to senior citizens with a Medicare card from noon to 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Free admission will be offered to Weis customers who have a Weis Markets card. The free admission will provide entry for the card holder and up to four guests.

July 29: Free admission will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to one adult and a preschool-age child. Additionally, Kiddie Kingdom ride bands will cost $5 on this promo day.

And here's the weather forecast this week:

On opening day, temperatures will reach a high of 92 degrees with a "RealFeel" temperature of 100 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

Fair-goers can expect a fairly sunny — but humid — opening day at the York State Fair.

By Friday evening, temperatures will cool down a bit at 71 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to rise to 93 degrees with an evening low of 74 degrees.

Forecasters are calling for "plenty of sunshine" on Saturday, according to AccuWeather.

Sunday will be the hottest day in the weekend with a high of 95 degrees. An afternoon thunderstorm is also in Sunday's forecast with the chance of rain at 40%.

