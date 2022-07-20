York City man faces firearm possession charge: Police

A York City man was charged possession of a firearm during a joint investigation conducted by York City Police and Pennsylvania State Police.

Kyvell Mariner, 19, of York City was arrested during the joint detail on July 8. Police said law enforcement officers were investigating a complaint of a number of individuals congregating in a parking lot in the 400 block of West Market Street and using drugs.

Mariner was detained for possession of marijuana, York City Police said. After searching the suspect, officers also discovered a 9 mm pistol.

According to police, Mariner was out on bail for a previous firearm and drug offenses.

Court documents show Mariner was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, which is a third-degree felony. He was also charged with smoking a small amount of marijuana in a public place. He was arraigned on those charges July 9 in the Magisterial District Court of Judge Joe Toluba. He posted a $15,000 bond and was released.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 25.

