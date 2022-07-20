Two men injured, one seriously, in York City shooting

York City police are seeking the public's help as they investigate a Tuesday night shooting that left two men injured, one of them seriously.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of East Boundary Avenue around 8:08 p.m. When police arrived, they discovered a 45-year-old-man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

A 52-year-old man was also grazed during the shooting. He was immediately treated for his injury and released.

While officers were investigating that incident on East Boundary, another shooting was reported in the area of Wallace Street and Ridge Avenue. When officers arrived, they confirmed that shots had been fired in the area but no shooting victims were found.

York City Police detectives are investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information about either incident can submit an anonymous tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Tips can also be sent via email to Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or through the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204. You can also call York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

