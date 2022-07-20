Rodent droppings, roaches found at York-area eatery during inspection

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection done July 14, 2022

MASA BISTRO - 1720 LOUCKS RD, West Manchester Township

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed interior and exterior of cooling equipment, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Observed cooling and storage equipment equipment, in kitchen, ware washing and storage areas, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Observed rice cooker, fryers, wok station, cooking equipment / pans, in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

Old food residue observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

Floors, walls and ceiling in the kitchen area of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

An open employee beverages cups without lids and straws and screw capped variety) containers were observed in sushi bar, cooks line areas, food preparation areas.

Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Upper interior of microwave, in use utensils, fountain soda nozzles, in use food containers, in use food pans, food contact surfaces, food pan/container lids, bain marie pan supports were observed to have food residue and are not clean to sight and touch.

Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents and insect activity in kitchen, sushi, and server station areas. Observed at least 12 rodent droppings in each the server area and three basin sink area. Observed more than 10 live roach like insects on glue board at the three basin sink and at least 10 some live and some deceased on glue board in the dry storage area.

Food facility is using chlorine Sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of greater than 200 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

Dry breading mixtures used for dipping of raw animal foods is not sifted every 4 hours to remove excess moisture and doughballs which may render the dry mixture a TCS food per FDA guidance document issued 6/28/04.

Dry breading mixtures used for dipping of raw animal foods and potentially cross-contaminated, were not date marked, or were beyond the 7 day date marking, and requires discarding per FDA guidance document issued 6/28/04.

Food utensils in cooks line area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.

In use utensils are stored where exposed to employee clothing and unclean surfaces in the kitchen area.

Raw egg mix and tempura crab foods were held at 64 - 78 °F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.

Cut leafy greens food was held at 70 °F, in the sushi area, rather than 41°F or below as required.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the sushi and kitchen areas, is not being date marked.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

