'I was terrified': Longtime activist allegedly brandished gun at neighbors

A longtime local preservationist and animal rights activist allegedly brandished a handgun during an exchange with her neighbors last weekend.

“This has become my nightmare now," Jane Heller said Wednesday. "And I have to defend myself in court against the charges against me."

The 82-year-old — who once headed a local Humane Society chapter, joined efforts to preserve historical properties like the Hoke House in Spring Grove and advocated for the creation of the Susquehanna Heritage Park in Lower Windsor Township — faces misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

Springettsbury Township Police allege Heller initially called 911 around 2:15 p.m., Saturday, saying her neighbors had set a fire in their yard. Heller, in an interview, told The York Dispatch the fire was large and frightened her.

“It looked like a house was on fire, and I was terrified,” she said.

Firefighters responded and extinguished the fire since it violated a township ordinance, police said.

Heller told an officer she was worried her neighbors would find out she made the call, according to court records. She reportedly told the officer she had a gun and would use it if they "came to slit her throat."

About an hour later, police responded to another call at the scene. Two people who were at the address with the fire accused Heller of brandishing a handgun and making threats, the complaint says.

They told an officer that after firefighters left they saw Heller standing at her front door with her right hand raised and holding something. Thinking she wanted their attention, one of the people walked closer and asked what she needed.

The person then noticed Heller had a gun in her hand and alleged she made a threat to the effect of “ending” them, according to the complaint.

In an interview Wednesday, Heller acknowledged she had a loaded gun. She said she didn’t intend to shoot anybody, but argued she had no other way to defend herself.

“I have no defense at my size,” Heller said. “I’m a fragile old person, fearful that someone’s going to come up and strangle me.”

The criminal complaint says she told an officer she felt threatened because of the fire but acknowledged nobody trespassed onto her property or threatened her.

“My life has been about saving, not about hurting," she told the Dispatch. “This whole thing was ridiculous.”

Heller was released on $10,000 unsecured bail after her preliminary arraignment, court documents show. She is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Aug. 1 before District Court Judge Barry Bloss Jr.

The neighbors did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

