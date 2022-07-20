Hollywood Casino York, part of record year for gambling in Pa., to open 24 hours a day

Hollywood Casino York will be open 24 hours a day starting Friday following a record-breaking year for gambling revenue in Pennsylvania,

Hollywood Casino York did its part to help casinos in the state rake in over $5 billion in the past 12 months for the first time ever, according to a report from the Gaming Commission.

During the fiscal year that ended June 30, games regulated by the state took in just over $5.042 billion. Casinos took in $3.87 billion during the previous fiscal year.

Since in opened in August, Hollywood Casino York took in just over $77 million from slot play, table games and sports wagering.

Jeff Morris, a vice president with Penn Gaming, which owns the Hollywood Casino York, wouldn't comment on the performance of the new casino, noting Penn Gaming will be giving a quarterly earnings report on all of its casinos next Thursday.

Morris did say that the Hollywood Casino York, now open 8 a.m. to 4 a.m., would be 24 hours a day for slots starting Friday, and 24 hours a day for table games on the weekends. Table games hours Monday through Thursday will be 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Tax revenue from Pennsylvania casino gambling topped the $2 billion mark for the first time. Gaming taxes the previous fiscal year equaled $1.59 billion.

Revenue from slot machines in the state was up more than 27% from the previous fiscal year. Slot revenue topped $2 billion over the 12 months, totaling just over $2.4 billion. Slots took in just over $1.8 billion over the last fiscal year.

Hollywood Casino York took in $58.6 million in slot revenue through June 30 since it opened in August of last year.

Revenue from table games topped the $1 billion mark in the state for the first time. Table games took in just more than $1.015 billion for casinos over the last 12 months, up more than 40% from the last fiscal year. Table games took in just more than $721 million in the last fiscal year.

Hollywood Casino York took in $16.7 million from table games from August 2021 through June 2022.

Revenue from sports wagering is up just over 2% in the state from the previous fiscal year, going from just over $308 million during the 2020/2021 fiscal year to nearly $316 million during the 2021/2022 fiscal year.

Sports wagering took in just over $1.9 million August through June at the Hollywood Casino York.

According to the Gaming Commission, the $5 billion brought in by casinos can be attributed to the record amount gambled at table games as well as the growth in internet gambling, sports wagering and gambling on video gaming terminals.

