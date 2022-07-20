Heat index could reach triple digits in York County

York County's heat index could hit triple digits over the next several days, creating a potential health hazard for those outdoors.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature. With that in mind, the National Weather Service advises limiting time outdoors in direct sunlight during the afternoon and drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Those without air conditioning can call 211 for the availability of cooling centers in the area. If you are having difficulty getting through on 211, call 1-855-567-5341 for assistance.

For now, the forecast calls for a gradual ramping up of temperatures, starting Wednesday and peaking with a heat index between 100 and 105 degrees on Sunday, during the first weekend of the York State Fair.

Here is the weather outlook from the National Weather Service for the next few days:

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Heat index values can be as high as 100. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday night: A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

