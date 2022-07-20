Fugitive wanted in Springettsbury Township shooting captured

The U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force this week nabbed a man wanted in connection with a shooting last month in Springettsbury Township.

Jorge Soba-Torres, 34, of York City was captured Monday. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Laura Manifold and is being held in York County Prison without bail.

Soba-Torres faces felony charges including criminal attempted third-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Soba-Torres was captured exactly one month after the shooting took place.

On June 18 around 1:44 a.m., Springettsbury Township Police were called to the Banana Max Night Club in the 2600 block of Eastern Boulevard after a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times. The victim was transported to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment.

As the investigation ensued, police identified Soba-Torres as a suspect in the shooting. A warrant charging Soba-Torres with attempted murder and aggravated assault was obtained the same day as the shooting.

