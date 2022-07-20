Come help New Hope Ministries celebrate the reopening of its Dover location

New Hope Ministries will be celebrating its newly renovated Dover center with an open house and dedication ceremony.

All are welcome to attend from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at New Hope Ministries, located at 62 N. Main St. in Dover borough.

The free event will feature food and tours of the newly renovated location, according to a news release.

"Those attending the open house are asked to consider bringing a 'housewarming gift' donation for the pantry," the release states. "Most needed items include school supplies, laundry soap, coffee/tea, ramen noodles and SpaghettiOs."

State Sen. Mike Regan, R-Dillsburg, and York County Commissioners Julie Wheeler and Ron Smith will be in attendance during the dedication portion of the ceremony.

Back in 2019, New Hope Ministries moved to the site of the former Crafty Basket and Five and Dime on Main Street.

"Since that time and through the pandemic, New Hope remained opened and serving — and launched and completed a successful $1.3 million capital campaign for the purchase and renovation of the site," according to the news release.

As part of the campaign, New Hope Ministries added a two-story warehouse for storage, two walk-in coolers, a teaching and commercial kitchen, cafeteria area, classroom for job training, loading dock, accessible entrance and new office space.

New Hope Ministries, founded 40 years ago in York County, has existed on the fundamental philosophy of communities caring for their neighbors.

"Our short-term goal is that people have their basic needs met," the organization said in the news release. "Our long-term goal is that the families who receive help at New Hope find stability in their lives."

