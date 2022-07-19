Teen dies from injuries sustained in wreck at sharp S curve: coroner

A 17-year-old died Friday from injuries he sustained in a car wreck earlier this month, the coroner's office said.

Andrew Karabinos Jr., of Reading Township, was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. Friday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Deputy coroner Karen Frank certified the death at the hospital. Karabinos died as a result of blunt force head trauma he received in the accident, the coroner's office said. No autopsy was performed.

According to the report, Karabinos was the lone person in a vehicle he was driving July 6 when the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in Straban Township.

The wreck happened in the 500 block of Hunterstown Hampton Road. Karabinos reportedly failed to negotiate an S curve in the road and drove off the road, the coroner's office reported, resulting in the vehicle overturning when it left roadway. Karabinos was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

He was flown to WellSpan York Hospital, where he later died.

Pennsylvania State Police Gettysburg is investigating the accident.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

