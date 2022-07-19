NEWS

Teen dies from injuries sustained in wreck at sharp S curve: coroner

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

A 17-year-old died Friday from injuries he sustained in a car wreck earlier this month, the coroner's office said.

Andrew Karabinos Jr., of Reading Township, was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. Friday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Deputy coroner Karen Frank certified the death at the hospital. Karabinos died as a result of blunt force head trauma he received in the accident, the coroner's office said. No autopsy was performed.

Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg investigated an accident that led to the death of an Adams County teen.

According to the report, Karabinos was the lone person in a vehicle he was driving July 6 when the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in Straban Township.

More:Teen who died in Fourth of July wreck identified: Coroner

More:York City resident, two others killed in Adams County wreck

The wreck happened in the 500 block of Hunterstown Hampton Road. Karabinos reportedly failed to negotiate an S curve in the road and drove off the road, the coroner's office reported, resulting in the vehicle overturning when it left roadway. Karabinos was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

He was flown to WellSpan York Hospital, where he later died.

Pennsylvania State Police Gettysburg is investigating the accident.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter. 

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism. 