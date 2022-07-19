Could York County be heading toward a heat wave?

The weather for the week in York County can be summed up in one word: Hot.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in State College are predicting high temperatures in the 90s for five straight days starting Wednesday.

Tuesday’s predicted high of 87 is just a precursor of the much hotter days ahead.

This latest heat wave follows excessive temperatures across South and West this week. On Tuesday, the weather service recorded temperatures surging 10 to 15 degrees above average across California and the Midwest.

In an advisory, the service encouraged people working in the heat to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible. Neighbors should check on each other, particularly those who are elderly sick or don't have air conditioning. Strenuous outdoor activity should be limited, and motorists should never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.

The York County Coalition on Homelessness advised there will be three cooling centers for those in need of a place to go in the heat of the day.

LifePath Christian Ministries, located at 367 W. Market St., will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. each day through Friday as a cooling center. Residential guests of the shelter also will be allowed to stay indoors after lunch. For more information or questions, call 717-845-7662.

The York C.A.R.E.S. Coffee Spot, located at Union Lutheran Church, 408 W. Market St., will be open from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday as usual and can also be used as a cooling station.

Friends & Neighbors of Pennsylvania Inc. will be conducting street outreach and wellness checks on residents experiencing homelessness. They will be handing out supplies and water and will be encouraging people to utilize the LifePath and Coffee Spot resources above.

Those looking for cooling stations around York County can dial 211 for that information or call 1-855-567-5341 for assistance.

Facilities used as warming centers during the winter are generally opened as cooling centers during heat waves, according to the 211 website. You can call to check on their availability.

Due to the sweltering heat, Republic Waste will start collections of trash, recycling and yard waste an hour earlier at 5 a.m. starting Tuesday and running through at least Friday, York City announced.

The earlier start for collection is designed to help limit workers’ time spent in extremely hot temperatures and high humidity, according to the city. Prolonged exposure to heat and humidity could lead to heat illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The city is recommending residents put bins out after 5 p.m. the day before collection. Crews will not return to pick up bins put out for collection after 5 a.m. the day of collection.

Here is the weather outlook for the week according to the National Weather Service:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.