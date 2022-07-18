Motorist dies after vehicle crashes into stone wall: coroner

An Adams County man died at a York hospital following a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Travis Gladfelter, 38, of Mount Pleasant Township, was driving a vehicle at about 10:25 p.m. Friday when it struck a stone wall head-on along Fleshman Mill Road in Adams County, the York County Coroner's Office said.

According to the coroner's office, Gladfelter was not wearing a seat belt.

Gladfelter was taken to Wellspan York Hospital for treatment Friday but died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries the next day. The coroner’s office said he was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m. Saturday.

The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the crash. The coroner’s office said toxicology screen on the body will be conducted, but an autopsy won’t.

