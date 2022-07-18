How does the York County housing market look six months into the year?

Since the start of 2022, the York County housing market — like many things this year — is unpredictable and tumultuous.

In June, housing sales decreased by 2%, according to the Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties (RAYAC). However, despite the market slowing down as a whole, the median sale price increased 16% from last year to $265,000.

"With the market being the way it is and sellers looking to sell — knowing that they can get a little bit of a higher price than they may have been able to get a few years ago — I think that's what's pushed the price up," said RAYAC President Elle Hale.

The market as a whole has held relatively steady despite some wild fluctuation in specific municipalities and school districts. Across York County, the number of homes sold has fallen 1% for the first half of this year compared to the first six months of 2021.

Home affordability has been a primary concern of Realtors for a few months now.

Increasing interest rates, too, have driven up the price of homes and discouraged some buyers from entering the market.

"As interest rates have risen over 5% and home sale prices continuing to escalate, our concern is housing affordability," Hale said. "If they were looking to buy a $250,000 house at 4% for now, they may have to buy a $200,000 house at 5% to make the payment feasible."

With less buyers, the chance for more inventory to build up is one positive to glean from the current housing market situation.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, housing inventory has remained a huge hurdle for Realtors and clients alike. In November 2021, for instance, supply fell short at only .85 months.

"Things are looking good and we hope will continue in that trend," she added.

Several school districts, including Spring Grove and Eastern York, saw significant increases in the number of houses sold in June.

In June, 57 houses sold in the Spring Grove School District compared with the 34 sold the previous year — making a 68% increase. Eastern York saw a 60% increase in home sales relative to the same time last year, according to RAYAC. South Western and Dover school districts experienced a decline in home sales during April, reporting decreases of 31% and 27%, respectively.

As ever, Hale emphasized patience for those looking to buy a home in this market.

"Right now," she said, "the most important thing is not paying more than they want to for a property."

