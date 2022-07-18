Central York school board member to remain after guilty plea

A Central York School Board member who pleaded guilty to a summary offense of disorderly conduct last month will continue serving on the board.

Board President Kyle King, speaking on Corey Thurman's behalf at Monday night's board meeting, said his fellow member would not resign. Although the board had received several emails calling for Thurman's resignation, King said it had no legal reason to force Thurman's removal.

Thurman, 43, of Manchester Township, pleaded guilty to a summary offense of disorderly conduct, which was downgraded from a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. His sentence was a $300 fine and court costs.

In court records, a York County Regional Police officer said he smelled marijuana while driving behind Thurman's vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, Thurman consented to a search and the officer found cigar wrappers containing marijuana in the vehicle.

Late last year, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled the smell of marijuana can be a factor police can use for a search warrant, but not the sole basis. It was not clear if there was any other justification for the traffic stop.

More:Regulator opens investigation into York Water Co.'s rate hikes

More:Overdose deaths trending up in York County, driven by fentanyl use: Coroner

More:York County townships receive PennDOT traffic signal grants

Thurman, a former professional baseball player for the York Revolution and the Toronto Blue Jays, thus far has declined comment on the incident. He was elected to the board in November.

This is a developing story. Return for more details.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.