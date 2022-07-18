Brewmasters to compete in Hanover's Brewery Olympics

Something’s brewing in downtown Hanover.

Four-person teams will be competing in various events July 23 as part of the 2nd Annual Brewery Olympics.

Taking place from 1 to 6 p.m. at Center Square in Downtown Hanover, the teams will compete in four events in their quest to gain the gold medal and win the ultimate beer lover’s experience – brewing a ‘made here’ beer of their own design.

Teams can register for the event at mainstreethanover.org or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brewery-olympics-tickets-377309231067. The cost to enter a team is $80, with proceeds going to Mainstreet Hanover, which supports economic development in the township. The competition is limited to 24 teams.

Each team will need to supply their team name, and will be asked for all four team members names, t-shirt sizes, and birthdates after you register. Each team member will receive a special tie-dye event t-shirt and refreshments. Games will not involve alcohol, but participants must be 21 or older to compete.

The teams will compete in events testing strength and skill in three main events. These competition events presented by each brewery will award points to the competing teams. The top scoring teams will compete in the final event, a team relay race featuring varying sized kegs to carry and race across the finish line.

The event is sponsored by the three breweries in Downtown Hanover - Fat Bat Brewing Co., Something Wicked Brewing Co., and Zeichen des Pferdes. The three breweries will combine their efforts to help the winning team develop a new brew from start to finish through the month of August. The winner’s beer will be launched for tasting in September.

The breweries are doing this fundraiser for Downtown Hanover as a way of giving back to the organization.

“Main Street Hanover has done a lot for the three of us breweries, and the downtown area as a whole, so this is our way of giving back,” Jon Sanders, manager of Something Wicked Brewery in Hanover, said.

Contact Main Street Hanover’s Noël Soisson at nsoisson@mainstreethanover.org for more information about the event.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

