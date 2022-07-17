Two Hanover restaurants slapped with violations in latest food safety inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected June 10 through July 17.

Inspected June 11

Arby's, 1340 S. Baltimore St., Hanover, PA 17331

Observed gaskets on the sandwich prep area, underside of soda dispensing unit at the drive through window and pipes above the three bay sink, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Slicer (in back slicing area), acrylic caddy holding temperature probes (next to three bay sink), all racks over three bay sink and back slicer area, plastic and metal tubs filled with dispensing bottles, lids, bottom grates, etc., above the three bay sink and back slicer area, and seven knives hanging on a magnetic wall hanger near the back slicer area, all food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in under the self serve soda dispenser directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. It appears shelf is broken and needs repaired.

The hand wash sink in the back prep area next to the three bay sink, does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.

Food Employee did not follow proper hand washing procedure. Food employee did not wash hands for adequate amount of time of at least 20 seconds.

The hand wash sink located in the drive through area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.Temp was reading 91.2 degrees after running for approximately 10 minutes. All hand-wash sinks in the restrooms were reading 74.8 degrees and did not have water reaching 100 degrees or more. There is still one operational hand-wash sink in the back area near the three bay sink with the correct water temperature.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the baine marie sandwich prep cooling unit.

Inspected July 7

Eisenhower Diner, 375 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover, PA 17331

Food in the walk in area stored open with no covering. (CORRECTED)

Food employees observed in kitchen area, wearing bracelets / watch / ring on hands or arms. (CORRECTED)

Three open employee's beverage containers were observed in throughout kitchen. (CORRECTED)

At time of inspection food employee observed eating while his plate was on the bane marie unit in the main prep area. (CORRECTED)

Food employees observed in kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Fish observed thawing at room temperature on the stainless steel table beside the hand wash sink in the back kitchen area, which is not an approved thawing method.

Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash.

Observed employee utilizing hand wash sink as a dump sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. (CORRECTED)

The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. (Employees did not know what cold holding or hot holding temperatures should be)

The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

