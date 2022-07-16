Yorkers could be in store for a wet weekend

York County could be in store for a wet weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible after 2 p.m. Saturday, which should see a high of 81. There is a 40% chance of rain Saturday afternoon, with a high near 81. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter inch are expected, with higher amounts possible with a thunderstorm.

The chance of showers and thundershowers goes up before midnight Saturday night. A 60% of rain is predicted by the weather service with a low of 66. New rain amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected.

The chance of rain continues Sunday into Monday. The forecast from the National Weather Service includes:

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday. Low around 69. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

