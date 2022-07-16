Paving project along portion of George Street begins next week

A York City paving project starting Tuesday along an area of George Street could inconvenience some who may need to park there.

The city's Public Works Department will be paving George Street from Springettsbury Avenue to Boundary Avenue. During that time, parking will be prohibited in that area as crews work on the east and west sides of the street.

The parking areas along that stretch of George Street are being done first to allow the flow of traffic to continue down the regular traffic lanes.

When this portion of the project is complete, traffic will run along the already paved parking areas as crews pave the regular traffic lanes.

Public Works said the project is expected to last three weeks, but could last up to four weeks if needed,

