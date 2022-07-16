Free back to school resource fair in York City

A back to school resource fair will be held in York City from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The fair will be held at the Voni B. Grimes Gym, 125 E. College Ave. in York City. It will feature free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last, as well as free food, free resources for afterschool programs, music and a kid zone.

Donations are being accepted for the resource fair through Aug. 1.

For more information, contact Diaz Woodard at 717-849-2276 or e-mail dwoodard@yorkcity.org.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

