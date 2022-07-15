Regulator opens investigation into York Water Company's rate increases

Pennsylvania's Public Utility Commission is investigating the York Water Company's requests to raise drinking water and wastewater rates by up to 30% and 79%, respectively.

The regulatory agency, which oversees utilities statewide, voted unanimously Thursday to investigate the requests York Water made this May. The company had intended to roll the rate hikes out by Aug. 1.

For now, those hikes will be suspended as the matter goes before a PUC administrative law judge.

"The suspension period can last up to seven months," PUC spokesman Dave Hixson said Friday. "The proceeding will involve public input hearings — which will soon be announced by the commission."

Hixson said the judge will be tasked with determining if the rate hikes are necessary to provide safe and reliable service with rates that are fair and reasonable based on the input of various stakeholders, including the public at large. A final decision is due by next March, he added.

York Water's rate hikes were proposed in order to raise a combined $20 million in annual revenue. Under these proposals, the typical monthly water bill for residential customers will increase between 27.4% and 30.8%, and the typical wastewater bills for residential customers would increase between 1.3% and 79%, depending on where they live.

For example, on water rates, the average residential customer who gets water from a gravity-fed system — typically from a tower — could expect a roughly $12 per month increase to $53.02, according to PUC documents.

Wastewater costs vary from one system to the next, based on the infrastructure of the given area. Under York Water's proposed rate increase, the typical West Manheim residential customer would pay an additional $14.20 per month while a Letterkenny Township customer would pay an extra $35.55 per month.

In its explanation for the rate increases to the PUC, York Water identified $176 million in infrastructure expenses that it must complete through 2024.

That included replacing 45 miles of pipe across the utility, replacing various lead service lines, upgrading pumping equipment, building a new wastewater treatment plant and making improves to the Lake Williams dam.

In a written statement, York Water CEO JT Hand also noted increased personnel costs as a reason for the rate increase.

York Water Company provides water service to more than 70,000 customers — and an estimated 204,000 people — and wastewater service to 3,300 customers across parts of York, Adams and Franklin counties.

Residents can learn more about the rate increase by visiting www.yorkwater.com/rate-case-2022/. They may file a complaint with the PUC by visiting www.puc.pa.gov/complaints/.

An initial telephonic prehearing on the York Water rate increases is scheduled July 21 at 9 a.m.. The public can join by calling 866-675-4411 and using the PIN number 23464163.

