Man arrested in death of baby who died of hypothermia: police

A man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-month-old baby in York County was arrested in South Carolina, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Police have been searching for Robert Eugene McCachren, 29, since he was charged with child endangerment this May in relation to the January death of 2-month-old Aurora Decker in Warrington Township. According to court records, McCachren was on the scene the night of the infant's death.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Aurora Decker died of hypothermia and methamphetamine toxicity.

The baby’s mother, Ashley Nicole Decker, 25, was charged with third-degree murder along as well endangering the welfare of children and involuntary manslaughter. Ashley Decker was held without bail in the York County Prison since she was arrested in May.

State police troopers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road in Warrington Township just after 5 a.m. Jan. 27 for a report of an infant in cardiac arrest, according to charging documents.

Investigators said Ashley Decker, McCachren and the infant were all staying in a pop-up camper on the Bentz Mill Road property when state police troopers were dispatched to the Bentz Mill Road property for an infant in cardiac arrest.

The baby was clothed in only a diaper on a night when temperatures fell to 6 degrees Fahrenheit, court records allege, with only a small propane heater available for warmth. A black suede blanket was also used to help keep the infant warm.

Investigators said the baby was reportedly in just a diaper because she'd soiled her clothing and there was no change of clothes available.

Blood tests later revealed that both Decker and McCachren had drugs of various types in their system, according to charging documents.

The police report said that drug paraphernalia — glass vials, marijuana grinders, a razor blade, cut straws and digital scales — were found in the camper. Testing of various items from the camper revealed traces of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

The charging document said a blanket that covered the baby tested positive for cocaine residue.

