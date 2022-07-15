'Ghost guns' taken as evidence in homicide case as feds, state look to close loopholes

On a humid Tuesday morning, as officers gathered on the steps of police headquarters to condemn a brazen daylight homicide in the heart of downtown York City earlier this month, folding tables before them held an array of evidence in the investigation: weapons, ammunition, cash, body armor — and two so-called “ghost guns.”

These devices, homemade and untraceable, were mixed into the display, one nothing more than a handgun frame among other weapons. The maroon kit for the other could be seen, bearing a logo for Polymer80 Inc. on it, propped against its box — a visible symbol of a mounting issue for police and prosecutors.

Whether gunmen used either of these firearms in the July 6 shooting, investigators don’t know. They’re still sorting through ballistics from the nearly 100 bullets that were fired at, and ultimately killed, Shaheim Carr along West Philadelphia Street to figure out which guns were used.

“It’s too soon to tell,” said Lt. Daniel Lentz, York City Police spokesman.

Ghost guns, also more technically termed as “privately made firearms,” have become more common over the past few years, with police reportedly seizing more and more of the weapons statewide, especially in Philadelphia.

The “ghost” in the name refers to the guns’ relative lack of history. They don’t have serial numbers, which hinders back-tracking for investigators.

“It’s almost impossible to trace back to who was the original owner,” Lentz said.

Buyers can purchase the guns online or at gun shows as kits. They come with the key part, the receiver, or frame, mostly unfinished, and the buyer uses the rest of the parts to assemble it into a functioning firearm.

Since they’re basically models in a kit, anybody can purchase these devices and get around background checks, including people who are prohibited from carrying guns for different reasons, police say.

“If they can’t pass a background check, they’re not supposed to, under state law, have a concealed firearm. But now they do, so that’s a concern,” said Myles Snyder, communications director for the Pennsylvania State Police.

He also said these kits aren’t limited to handguns, that buyers can also purchase and put together AR-15-style rifles.

As of Wednesday, police statewide have recovered 334 privately made firearms this year. The vast majority, 293, were taken in Philadelphia, with another 41 from elsewhere in the state, Snyder said.

For 2021, 595 of the guns were recovered in total, with 571 in Philadelphia and 24 statewide.

York City Police have taken eight ghost guns out of a total of 103 firearms so far this year, Lentz said. He didn’t have a count on ghost guns for 2021 since the department didn’t start tracking them until this year.

“We’ve seen at least a handful of ghost guns this year that we’ve recovered,” he said.

York City Police followed the lead of state police, which reportedly started tracking ghost guns in 2021. And that agency reportedly followed the tracking efforts Philadelphia authorities started in 2019.

Nationally, the number of seized “self-made” guns jumped from about 1,700 in 2016 to more than 19,000 in 2021, with a total of about 45,240 taken over that five-year period, state attorneys general argued in a recent legal brief.

The Biden Administration and the Justice Department announced in April the implementation of a new rule to address ghost guns. Set to take effect in August, the rule updates the U.S. Gun Control Act to deem mostly unfinished receivers, or “80% receivers,” such as those sold in so-called “buy build shoot” kits, qualify as firearms.

Commercial manufacturers of the kits will be required to add serial numbers to the frames. Dealers and gunsmiths will have to add serial numbers to any of the guns they acquire. And retailers will have to run background checks on purchasers before selling the kits, according to the Justice Department.

A federal lawsuit was filed in Texas in May, seeking to block the new rule from taking effect. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined attorneys general from 19 other states in filing a brief last week that voiced support for the ghost gun rule.

“Absent federal enforcement, the number of unserialized guns has proliferated, leaving in its wake a spike in crime and violence,” the brief states, noting 14 states have passed laws on weapons kits and partial receivers. “The Final Rule serves a vital coordinating function, consistent with the GCA, that states cannot exercise on their own.”

Gov. Tom Wolf said in April that Pennsylvania’s ready to implement the new rule on the state level. And according to news releases, the state’s been ready since about December 2019.

Shapiro’s office announced a legal opinion then that “80% receivers” are classified as firearms under the state’s Uniform Firearms Act.

“Our streets are getting flooded with illegal guns that are killing our communities, killing our youth, killing our next generation,” said state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, whose district includes York City.

The York County Democrat prefaced that statement by saying she’s a legal gun owner who supports responsible gun ownership.

But with ghost guns, she said she opposes the ability for them to be built without registration numbers and sold on the streets with no accountability, especially as more of them are being confiscated.

Hill-Evans noted Democrats like Mike Zabel and Melissa Shusterman introduced bills in the state House aimed at addressing ghost guns last year. The measures have since been locked up in committees and unable to advance to the House floor for a full vote, she said.

“We need to start compromising on some of these bills so they can be voted on and become law to save the lives of our residents,” she said. “We have to figure out how to get these guns off the streets and out of the hands of those who would do harm to others.”

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.