York County townships receive PennDOT traffic signal grants

Two York County townships were among the 70 municipalities to receive funds through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Green Light-Go” program.

Spring Garden Township and Warrington Township both received grant funds through the program, which handed out $37.8 million in grants to those 70 municipalities around the state.

“The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program help municipalities relieve congestion and traffic flow, as well as keep Pennsylvanians moving safely and efficiently,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a statement. “I’m proud to help our communities improve mobility for Pennsylvanians.”

Green Light-Go grants are provided as reimbursement to municipalities for updates to improve the efficiency and operation of existing traffic signals.

Spring Garden Township will receive $65,020 for retiming and the addition of an eastbound left turn signal at Richland Avenue and Country Club Road.

Warrington Township will receive $279,400 for the modernization of the traffic signal at Route 177 (Rosstown Road), Route 74 (Carlisle Road) and Old York Road.

These projects will be funded through the appropriation for fiscal year 2022-23.

Green Light-Go grants can be used for a number of operational improvements including, but not limited to, LED technology installation, traffic signal retiming, developing special event plans and monitoring traffic signals, as well as upgrading traffic signals to the latest technologies.

